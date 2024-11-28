Brooklyn Investment Group Invests $148,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,031 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,040,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,297,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,757 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,348,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PHM stock opened at $136.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.59 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.25.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.49%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

