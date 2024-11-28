Brooklyn Investment Group Invests $176,000 in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,661 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,972,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 955,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,836,000 after buying an additional 408,105 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,600,000 after acquiring an additional 383,557 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12,086.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,460,000 after acquiring an additional 367,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $173.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.58 and a 52-week high of $176.75. The company has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 19.33%.

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Argus reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.05.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

