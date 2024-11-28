Brooklyn Investment Group Makes New $98,000 Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 3.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.6% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.77.

Sysco Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE SYY opened at $76.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.76.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $303,103.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,670.10. This represents a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $216,427.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,955 shares in the company, valued at $966,831.65. This represents a 18.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.