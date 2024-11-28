Brooklyn Investment Group Makes New Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth about $41,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $320.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $234.01 and a 12 month high of $321.63. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of -44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

