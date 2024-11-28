Brooklyn Investment Group Takes $106,000 Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 6.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Down 2.8 %

Cloudflare stock opened at $99.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.24 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $430.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NET shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Cloudflare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NET

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $2,575,281.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,372,001.96. This represents a 12.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $4,009,995.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,754.55. The trade was a 82.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 606,952 shares of company stock worth $53,078,202 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.