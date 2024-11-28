Brookstone Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Brookstone Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2751 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Brookstone Dividend Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Shares of BAMD stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average is $31.34. Brookstone Dividend Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $34.89.

The Brookstone Dividend Stock ETF (BAMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects income-producing US stocks or ETFs based on external and internal research. It selects both mid- to large-cap securities. BAMD was launched on Sep 28, 2023 and is issued by Brookstone.

