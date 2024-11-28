Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 195 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH opened at $112.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.07 and its 200-day moving average is $109.49. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.22.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

