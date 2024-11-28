Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 106.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SONY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Sony Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:SONY opened at $19.76 on Thursday. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $20.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

