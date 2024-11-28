Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Makes New $414,000 Investment in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $184,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $25.17 on Thursday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $26.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

