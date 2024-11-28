Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Takes $387,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Williams Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6,189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 11,601,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416,588 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,234,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,818,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,230,000 after purchasing an additional 650,896 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,340,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,364,000 after buying an additional 614,982 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 509.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 288,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,358,000 after buying an additional 241,475 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS stock opened at $70.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.15. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.27 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

