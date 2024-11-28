Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Buhler Industries Inc. (TSE:BUI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.95 and last traded at C$2.95, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.88.

The company has a market cap of C$73.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Buhler Industries Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells agricultural equipment in North America. Its principal products include tractors, bale carriers, grain augers, snow blowers, tillers, finishing mowers, feed processing equipment, tillage equipment, and hay and forage equipment. The company markets its products primarily under the Allied, Farm King, and Versatile brand names through a dealer/distribution network.

