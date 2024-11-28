Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SMRI stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $33.98.

About Bushido Capital US Equity ETF

The Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (SMRI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages an equally weighted portfolio of 30 to 50 US stocks believed to be undervalued but financially attractive. The funds stock selection involves a fundamental value approach.

