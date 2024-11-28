Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of SMRI stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $33.98.
About Bushido Capital US Equity ETF
