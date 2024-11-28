Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Butler National Stock Down 0.9 %

BUKS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.63. 26,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,948. Butler National has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $111.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Butler National had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $19.83 million for the quarter.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

