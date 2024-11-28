Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,014 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $19,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 33.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 10.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Cactus during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Cactus during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WHD opened at $67.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.95. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $293.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.47 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

Insider Transactions at Cactus

In related news, COO Steven Bender sold 100,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $6,535,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,003.45. The trade was a 63.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce M. Rothstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,183.94. The trade was a 29.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,325. Corporate insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cactus from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Cactus from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Articles

