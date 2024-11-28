Cadence Bank Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VCSH stock opened at $78.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.05 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.66 and its 200 day moving average is $78.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2741 dividend. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

