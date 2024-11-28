Cadence Bank Makes New $487,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cadence Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $180.14 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $136.85 and a 52 week high of $183.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

