Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) CEO Warren B. Kanders Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $1,677,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,682,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,938,179.05. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cadre Stock Down 0.3 %

Cadre stock opened at $33.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average is $34.96. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $40.28.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Cadre had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $109.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Cadre’s payout ratio is 42.17%.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Cadre from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Institutional Trading of Cadre

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cadre by 454.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Cadre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Cadre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cadre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Further Reading

