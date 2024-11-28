Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target Lowered to C$70.00 at Acumen Capital

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Acumen Capital from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on CGY. Ventum Financial reduced their price target on Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their target price on Calian Group from C$76.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark reduced their target price on Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.29.
Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.
