Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target Lowered to C$70.00 at Acumen Capital

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Acumen Capital from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CGY. Ventum Financial reduced their price target on Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their target price on Calian Group from C$76.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark reduced their target price on Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.29.

Shares of CGY opened at C$47.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$563.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.97. Calian Group has a 52 week low of C$42.88 and a 52 week high of C$61.24.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

