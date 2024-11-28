Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Lisa Lorene Aitken Sells 1,500 Shares

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Lisa Lorene Aitken sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.17, for a total value of C$121,755.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Lisa Lorene Aitken sold 2,000 shares of Cameco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.19, for a total transaction of C$150,380.00.

TSE CCO opened at C$81.11 on Thursday. Cameco Co. has a one year low of C$48.71 and a one year high of C$85.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$71.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.00. The company has a market cap of C$35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on CCO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Cameco from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$81.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.30.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

