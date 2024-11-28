Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Position Increased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at $530,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,801,000 after purchasing an additional 126,602 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 33.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 81,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.8% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 30,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $75.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $69.66 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

