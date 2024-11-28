Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $16,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,820,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth about $11,810,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 272.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $75.35. 2,796,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,514. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $69.66 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.31. The company has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

