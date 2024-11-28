CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.42, but opened at $16.92. CARGO Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 57,473 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CARGO Therapeutics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $813.35 million and a P/E ratio of -4.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.26. Analysts predict that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gina Chapman sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $74,464.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,742.15. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anup Radhakrishnan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $40,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,954.88. The trade was a 19.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRGX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CARGO Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,954,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,310,000 after buying an additional 77,508 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in CARGO Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,098,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,626,000 after buying an additional 20,833 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CARGO Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,683,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,475,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CARGO Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,044,000 after buying an additional 854,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in CARGO Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,675,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,335,000 after buying an additional 46,659 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

