Castle Hook Partners LP Acquires New Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 165,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,000. IQVIA makes up about 0.7% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Castle Hook Partners LP owned 0.09% of IQVIA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in IQVIA by 733.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $201.44 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.62 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.36 and a 200-day moving average of $226.57.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

