CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.79) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.38), with a volume of 38 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.48).

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 23.79. The company has a market cap of £596,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 0.26.

Insider Transactions at CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund

In other CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund news, insider James Keyes sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.02), for a total value of £2,805 ($3,556.03). 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

Featured Stories

