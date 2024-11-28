Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Short Interest Update

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the October 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Cathedral Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of Cathedral Energy Services stock remained flat at C$4.52 on Thursday. Cathedral Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$3.64 and a 1 year high of C$5.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.90.

About Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

