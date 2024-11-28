Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the October 31st total of 183,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Catheter Precision Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Catheter Precision has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.
About Catheter Precision
