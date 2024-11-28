Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the October 31st total of 183,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Catheter Precision Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Catheter Precision has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

Get Catheter Precision alerts:

About Catheter Precision

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Catheter Precision, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells medical technologies for the field of cardiac electrophysiology (EP) in the United States. The company’s lead product is View into Ventricular Onset System, a non-invasive imaging system that offers 3D cardiac mapping to help with localizing the sites of origin of idiopathic ventricular arrhythmias in patients with structurally normal hearts prior to EP procedures.

Receive News & Ratings for Catheter Precision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catheter Precision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.