CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Short Interest Update

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the October 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CBL International Stock Performance

Shares of CBL International stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.06. 19,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,353. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. CBL International has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.82.

CBL International Company Profile

CBL International Limited, a marine fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. It facilitates vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders by purchasing marine fuel, including both fossil fuel and alternative fuel.

