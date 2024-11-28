Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 427 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 49.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 612,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,216,000 after purchasing an additional 201,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,965,000 after purchasing an additional 41,065 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP opened at $48.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $49.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

