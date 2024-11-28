Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,185 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth $698,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,382,000 after buying an additional 73,717 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 240,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,362,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter.

RPV opened at $96.45 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $74.60 and a twelve month high of $97.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

