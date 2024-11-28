Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $230,988,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $102,615,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $62,670,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $47,774,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $33,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 255.32%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

