Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iris Energy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 29,311 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 875,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,132 shares in the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Iris Energy Price Performance
Shares of Iris Energy stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. Iris Energy Limited has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on Iris Energy
Iris Energy Company Profile
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Iris Energy
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IREN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.