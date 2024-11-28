Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iris Energy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 29,311 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 875,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,132 shares in the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Price Performance

Shares of Iris Energy stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. Iris Energy Limited has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IREN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Iris Energy Company Profile



Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

