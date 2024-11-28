Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 60.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $267,132,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $255,867,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 339.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,373,000 after buying an additional 911,990 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 904,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,366,000 after buying an additional 473,238 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4,099.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,575,000 after buying an additional 385,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.7 %

BLDR stock opened at $184.60 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.75 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,902,338.03. The trade was a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLDR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.47.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

