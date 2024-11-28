Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 693.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 363,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,356,000 after purchasing an additional 317,277 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,809,000 after buying an additional 160,942 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 303.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 174,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,537,000 after purchasing an additional 131,112 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $18,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,822.56. This represents a 14.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $137.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.84. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.67 and a 1 year high of $173.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.35 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of research analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.77.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Further Reading

