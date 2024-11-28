Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 602 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,092,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382,010 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,532,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,822,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,447,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,785,000 after buying an additional 324,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,429.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 313,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,356,000 after buying an additional 306,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.20 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.48 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

