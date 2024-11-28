Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI) Short Interest Update

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 131.6% from the October 31st total of 11,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Plains Bancshares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Central Plains Bancshares stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of Central Plains Bancshares worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Plains Bancshares alerts:

Central Plains Bancshares Stock Performance

Central Plains Bancshares stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,567. Central Plains Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79.

Central Plains Bancshares Company Profile

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Plains Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Plains Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.