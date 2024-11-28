Charles M. Sonsteby Acquires 10,000 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Stock

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 10,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,261.50. This represents a 60.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Valvoline Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of VVV stock opened at $40.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 92.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 6.1% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

