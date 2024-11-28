Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Stock Price Down 6.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Free Report) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Approximately 71,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 402,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.29 ($0.00).

Chesterfield Resources Stock Up 33.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.37. The stock has a market cap of £521,320.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Chesterfield Resources Company Profile

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. The company primarily explores for copper and gold. It has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 235 square kilometers in Cyprus.

See Also

