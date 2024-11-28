China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 148.0% from the October 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

CICHY stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.10. 23,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,766. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.10. China Construction Bank has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter. China Construction Bank had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

