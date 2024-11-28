China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Down 36.4% in November

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the October 31st total of 105,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 587,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SXTC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 182,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,647. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $6.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China SXT Pharmaceuticals
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.