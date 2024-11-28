China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Down 36.4% in November

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the October 31st total of 105,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 587,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SXTC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 182,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,647. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $6.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

