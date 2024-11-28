Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Announces $0.26 Dividend

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.257 per share on Thursday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CJEWY opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

