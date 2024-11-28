Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Announces $0.26 Dividend

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.257 per share on Thursday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CJEWY opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10.
About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
