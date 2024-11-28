ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) CFO Ozan Pamir Purchases 2,907 Shares

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) CFO Ozan Pamir bought 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $21,395.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395.52. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.54 million, a PE ratio of 764.76 and a beta of 1.88. ChromaDex Co. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChromaDex had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChromaDex Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDXC. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ChromaDex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in ChromaDex during the second quarter valued at about $597,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

