ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) CFO Ozan Pamir Purchases 2,907 Shares

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) CFO Ozan Pamir bought 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $21,395.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395.52. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
ChromaDex Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.54 million, a PE ratio of 764.76 and a beta of 1.88. ChromaDex Co. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67.
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChromaDex had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChromaDex Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on ChromaDex
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChromaDex
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in ChromaDex during the second quarter valued at about $597,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.
ChromaDex Company Profile
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ChromaDex
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- Trading Halts Explained
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.