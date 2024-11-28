CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the October 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CHS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,851. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.98. CHS has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $26.63.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CHS Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCL Free Report ) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.