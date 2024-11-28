CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CI Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of CIXXF opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.31. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1471 per share. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -178.78%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

