CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CI Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CIXXF
CI Financial Price Performance
CI Financial Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1471 per share. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -178.78%.
About CI Financial
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CI Financial
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.