Cirata (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Trading Down 5% – Should You Sell?

Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 23,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Cirata Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40.

About Cirata

(Get Free Report)

Cirata plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides Data Migrator, an automated solution that moves on-premises HDFS data, Hive metadata, local filesystem, or cloud data sources to any cloud or on-premises environment; and Data Migrator for Hadoop, a cloud migration solution that automates the seamless transfer of HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cirata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.