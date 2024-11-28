Coliseum Acquisition (NASDAQ:MITAW) Shares Up 22.2% – Should You Buy?

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITAW – Get Free Report) shares were up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 16,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 26,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Coliseum Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

Coliseum Acquisition Company Profile

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

