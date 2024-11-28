Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Names Kenneth H. Traub as Executive Chairman – Board Leadership Changes Emerge

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) has recently made significant changes at the top executive and board level, as per a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get alerts:

Kenneth H. Traub, a current member of the Board of Directors, has been appointed as the Executive Chairman of the Company, effective November 26, 2024. Traub, with an extensive background spanning over 30 years in various leadership roles, brings a wealth of experience to his new position. He will not only lead the Board but will also serve as the senior executive guiding the Company.

Apart from his new role at Comtech, Traub currently serves on the boards of Tidewater, Inc., Edgio, Inc., and Nano Dimension Ltd, among others. His appointment marks a pivotal moment in Comtech’s journey, with the Company looking to leverage his expertise in driving strategic, financial, operational, and governance improvements.

In tandem with Traub’s appointment, Mark Quinlan has stepped down as the Chairman of the Board but will continue to serve as a Board member. Concurrently, Bruce Crawford has been named the Lead Independent Director, effective November 26, 2024.

Comtech also recently issued a press release on November 27, 2024, officially announcing Traub’s appointment, Quinlan’s resignation as Chairman, and Crawford’s appointment as Lead Independent Director.

Traub’s Employment Agreement outlines several key compensation components. He is set to receive an annualized base salary of $900,000, along with eligibility for an annual bonus and equity-based incentives linked to performance metrics. Additionally, customary benefits such as health insurance and retirement provisions are part of Traub’s compensation package.

In the event of termination, Traub is entitled to specific termination benefits, including a one-time payment of his annual base salary contingent on the circumstances of termination, among other considerations.

Looking forward, Traub’s appointment is anticipated to steer Comtech towards overcoming challenges and seizing potential growth opportunities. The Company, with Traub at the helm, aims to enhance shareholder value and continue its strategic evolution in the telecommunications sector.

For more detailed information on Traub’s Employment Agreement and related updates, investors and stakeholders can access the full filing on the SEC’s website or through Comtech’s investor relations portal.

Contact:

Maria Ceriello

Investor Relations

Phone: 631-962-7102

Email: [email protected]

Media Contacts:

Jamie Clegg

Phone: 480-532-2523

Email: [email protected]

Jed Repko / Aura Reinhard

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Phone: 212-355-4449

This news is brought to you by MarketBeat and not an official press release from Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Comtech Telecommunications’s 8K filing here.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company’s Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

Further Reading