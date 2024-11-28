Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 638.7% from the October 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $8.51.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.