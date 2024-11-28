ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Short Interest Update

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CNVVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised ConvaTec Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded ConvaTec Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.99. 10,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,735. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

