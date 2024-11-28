COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Shares Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.38 and last traded at $32.29. Approximately 77,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 869,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.23.

CDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.72%.

In other news, COO Britt A. Snider bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.41 per share, with a total value of $29,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,820. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDP. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 711.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 28.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth $102,000.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

