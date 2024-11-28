Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Holdings Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,692,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,880 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.86% of Corpay worth $842,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corpay in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Corpay by 246.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Price Performance

NYSE:CPAY opened at $380.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $342.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.14. Corpay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.30 and a 52-week high of $385.30. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPAY shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.93.

Insider Transactions at Corpay

In related news, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $1,116,160.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,645.40. The trade was a 22.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total value of $2,960,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,961.88. This represents a 81.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

